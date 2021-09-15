Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Urban Decay & Anastasia Beverly Hills

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Urban Decay and Anastasia Beverly Hills. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
You'll get a lot of compliments and questions about your skincare routine when you start using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation. It's breathable, weightless, and moisturizing to instantly mask imperfections and uneven texture. Your natural radiance will come through when you sue this color match formula. The formula has soothing seaweed extract to calm and condition the skin, plus it's hydrating enough to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
One shopper praised the product as their "holy grail," revealing, "I have tried a lot of foundations. Everything from Tarte, Smashbox, Lancôme, you name it. This one is the only one I will buy from now on. I have acne prone, combination skin and it sits so light while still being full coverage. It's very dewy, and has a nice glow to it. And when you use it with the new Anastasia concealer? Amazing. I'm never buying anything else."
Another raved, "FINALLY found the one," explaining, "I have been searching and searching for a foundation that doesn't cake up on me, separate, oxidize or just completely dissolve and get all over the inside of my masks. I love everything Anastasia BH to begin with, and a couple coworkers talked me into this foundation... It doesn't oxidize either! But onto the actual makeup...it's so luxurious feeling. It's a medium coverage I'd say but that's fine by me because it really makes your face look flawless and pores blurred so you don't need alot of it. It's very natural and a little dewy, but it just makes my skin look hydrated and luxurious. Huge bonus I don't need to use a powder anymore! I could not find a good powder and now I don't need to keep buying and trying."
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
The Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is a cult classic product that keeps your makeup locked in, but if you want your makeup to last even longer then you need to start out the application process with the Urban Decay All Nighter Face Makeup Primer. This lightweight primer gives your skin hydration and creates an even canvas to apply makeup.
A fan of the product raved, "I get so oily and shiny, but this primer keeps my foundation stay put. It's not sticky like most matte primers, more moisturizing and creamy. This is my new favorite primer and I've used pretty much every high end primer on the market. This is definitely worth it." Another gushed, "Nothing works like this primer. I ALWAYS come back to it."
Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray
Get the same staying power of the iconic Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray with a glowy, dewy finish instead. The Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray locks in your makeup all day (and night), creating a natural glow that lasts all day. The formulae uses patented temperature control technology to keep your makeup from melting and your skin will feel hydrated and recharged.
One shopper raved, "I love how my makeup finished look. It gives a dewy look, but not too much. This is all I need for makeup setting spray!" Another review said, "I love it it kept my makeup looking fresh in Vegas 109° weather." Wow. Now that is impressive.
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Primer
If you love that dewy look, start your makeup application with the Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Primer. It creates a glowing canvas for your makeup and creates a 12-hour staying power.
"I love this stuff. Makes my makeup last so long. Hides pores, hydrates skin and makes my makeup look so much better. Will purchase in the future," a shopper shared. Another person said, "I was so excited to try this out as I am always on the lookout for a primer for dry and dull skin. I loved the UD setting spray, so I was really intrigued by this. I used it after my normal skin care routine and it applied very smoothly. I applied my normal foundation on top using a beauty sponge and found no issues. I checked on my makeup throughout the day and it continued to look great without any separation or creasing."
