Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Urban Decay & Anastasia Beverly Hills

You'll get a lot of compliments and questions about your skincare routine when you start using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation. It's breathable, weightless, and moisturizing to instantly mask imperfections and uneven texture. Your natural radiance will come through when you sue this color match formula. The formula has soothing seaweed extract to calm and condition the skin, plus it's hydrating enough to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

One shopper praised the product as their "holy grail," revealing, "I have tried a lot of foundations. Everything from Tarte, Smashbox, Lancôme, you name it. This one is the only one I will buy from now on. I have acne prone, combination skin and it sits so light while still being full coverage. It's very dewy, and has a nice glow to it. And when you use it with the new Anastasia concealer? Amazing. I'm never buying anything else."

Another raved, "FINALLY found the one," explaining, "I have been searching and searching for a foundation that doesn't cake up on me, separate, oxidize or just completely dissolve and get all over the inside of my masks. I love everything Anastasia BH to begin with, and a couple coworkers talked me into this foundation... It doesn't oxidize either! But onto the actual makeup...it's so luxurious feeling. It's a medium coverage I'd say but that's fine by me because it really makes your face look flawless and pores blurred so you don't need alot of it. It's very natural and a little dewy, but it just makes my skin look hydrated and luxurious. Huge bonus I don't need to use a powder anymore! I could not find a good powder and now I don't need to keep buying and trying."