Megan Fox Changes Into Sultry Mini Dress for Met Gala After Party with Machine Gun Kelly

These twin flames are looking hotter than ever.

Following the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13, Megan Fox traded her fiery, red lace up gown for an equally sultry one-shoulder Dundas x Revolve mini dress and strappy stilettos. And though boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly couldn't make it to the star-studded fashion event—he had a show in Central Park with Travis Barker—he joined at Manhattan's Cathédrale restaurant for an after party.

There, MGK perfectly matched Fox, opting for a sheer black shirt, alligator skin moto jacket with rose embellishments, leather pants and combat boots. And, as the duo headed into the bash—which featured guests like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian—they kept close, holding hands and making up for those few hours of lost time.

"My first Met Gala," Fox, who celebrated MGK at the MTV VMAs the night before, shared on Instagram. "Buddha just got off stage in Central Park. Crazy couple of days. So grateful for this life."