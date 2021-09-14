Inside Alicia Keys' Star-Studded Met Gala After-Party With Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and More

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Best Couples Moments

If you thought the 2021 Met Gala was hot, wait until you hear about the after-parties.

After striking a pose at fashion's biggest night, stars hit the town to celebrate. One of the ultimate after-party hot spots? Alicia Keys' bash at Cipriani South Street. Inside the venue, celebs sipped Cincoro Tequila until the early hours of Sept. 14.

A source tells E! News that host Alicia, who was accompanied by her husband, Swizz Beatz at the party, performed a set around midnight. "After her performance, sparklers and champagne were brought out to celebrate Swizz's birthday," the insider shares. "He was having a great time beatboxing and dancing all night."

Another couple in attendance was Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, who were "all over each other," the source tells E! News. "Kissing, dancing. They are the cutest couple."

Longtime loves Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were also at the bash but didn't show much PDA, according to the eyewitness, who notes that the couple left after Alicia's performance.