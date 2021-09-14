Maluma Reveals the Special Meaning Behind His Blinged-Out Met Gala Look

Watch : Maluma Dazzles in Exotic Versace Outfit at 2021 Met Gala

The right accessory can bring an outfit to a whole new level, and the one Maluma wore to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13 did just that.

The 27-year-old singer arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a red-hot Versace outfit and a very meaningful bejeweled glove.

"We have this glove that says 'Papi Juancho.' That is the name of my album," he explained to E! News. "Then we have 'Maluma' over here, some stars. You know, it's like full of dreams. It's a handful of dreams."

Maluma was joined by Donatella Versace for the event and praised the designer, calling the look "amazing" and dubbing her as "the greatest."

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The big event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Maluma was thrilled to return for fashion's biggest night.