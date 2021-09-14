Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
You Won’t Believe How Many Hours It Took to Create Gabrielle Union’s 2021 Met Gala Dress

Gabrielle Union had cameras flashing at the 2021 Met Gala. Luckily for us, the actress revealed to E! News how long it took to construct the must-see look and you won’t believe the answer.

Gabrielle Union turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala—and it only came at the small expense of a jaw-dropping 1,400 hours to achieve her optical perfection.
 
In an interview with 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! on Monday, Sept. 13, the actress exclusively dished on the work behind her incredibly stunning look, which was constructed by designer Iris van Herpen.
 
"We've been working on this since April," Gabrielle tells E! News. And while adding that the manpower took "1400 manhours" to assemble, the star also explained what the dress meant to her, and this year's Met Gala theme centered around the history of American fashion.
 
"It's all about change," she shared. "What's needed in America, what's needed in fashion, and with each step, this dress changes and you see different colors. You see different textures and that's what it should be all about."
 
The dress designer's team also broke the painstakingly beautiful details down behind the ensemble's construction in an Instagram post showcasing the actress in motion on Sept. 13.

"Thousands of spheres are cut and layered in size gradients from a translucent white ‘liquid' fabric and laser cut with a fine silver outline," Iris wrote, adding, "To then be handstitched seamlessly in a multilevel optical illusion from which waves seem to float down weightlessly."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

And if you're wondering with such a gorgeous silhouette, if Gabrielle had just a little trouble walking up those infamous steps of the MET—as the actress put it, "Absolutely."
 
As for what happens beyond those steps and inside the star-studded event? Gabrielle joked that after finding each other and finding a drink or two, she and her fellow celeb pals take the opportunity to have a little fun while honoring the exhibit.  "It's all about catching up and hanging out and having fun," she shared. "But, really trying to appreciate her each other and show love to these amazing designers."

Looking for our list of looks from the 2021 Met Gala? Not to worry, we have what you need right here.

