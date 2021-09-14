Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Met Gala 2021 After-Parties: All the Looks You Didn't See on the Red Carpet

After attending the 2021 Met Gala in New York, stars Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and more kept the good times rolling with the after-parties. And, of course, there was plenty of fierce fashion.

What's better than one Met Gala look? How about two?

Stars arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13 dressed to impressed. The theme of the event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." From gorgeous gowns and sharp suits to chic sweats and amazing armor, there was a whole range of designs featured on the red carpet. 

But after the ball ended, guests did a quick wardrobe change for the after-parties. And if you thought their initial outfits were jaw-dropping, just wait until you see these exquisite ensembles.

There was Kendall Jenner's radiant red mini-dress and Lorde's gorgeous gown. Rihanna, who hosted a star-studded after-party, could also take a bow for her look, and Kim Kardashian continued to keep the Internet buzzing with her ensemble. All in all, their after-party attire served as a reminder that Fashion's Biggest Night really does last all night long.

Want to see the glamorous garments from these stylish soirées? Well, you're in luck because E! News has your invite.

Scroll on to see the stars' after-party looks.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

After wearing a custom Balenciaga look, complete with a matching mask and 75" ponytail, to the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian switched into a second form-fitting look for the after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner changed from a gorgeous nude Givenchy gown to a ravishing red mini dress with a long luxurious train by the same fashion house. She slicked her hair back into a chic ponytail and accessorized her look with strappy heels, a red purse and plenty of bling.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna always slays the Met Gala with her looks, and this year was no different. RiRi arrived at the gala in a Balenciaga Couture piece, which she accessorized with Maria Tash jewelry, and A$AP Rocky donned an ERL look. The couple continued to bring out the fierce fashion for her star-studded after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber walked hand in hand with Jacob Elordi as they made their way to the post-gala gathering. Earlier in the evening, the model wore a black Oscar de la Renta gown. Afterwards, she slipped into a sheer dress with black floral detailing. Meanwhile, the Euphoria actor kept his attire cool and casual with a black shirt overlaying a white tee and blue jeans.

Backgrid
Lorde

Lorde switched out of her Bode ensemble and into a colorful gown for Rihanna's after-party.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with new bangs, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a red-hot Dundas dress. While Machine Gun Kelly wasn't able to join the actress due to a Central Park concert, he met up with her for the after-party. Fox wore an asymmetrical, one-shoulder red mini dress while MGK sported a black jacket lined with roses over a sheer shirt and black pants.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz continued to fuel romance rumors at a Met Gala after-party. While they arrived at the ball separately, him in a tuxedo and her in a rhinestone-covered YSL ensemble, they walked side by side to the after-party in what appeared to be the same stylish apparel.

