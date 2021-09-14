Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the 2021 Met Gala's Best Candid Moments: Celeb Reunions, Photobombs and More

From Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's hilarious moment with Jimmy Fallon to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's intimate red carpet exchange, check out the must-see photos from the 2021 Met Gala.

By Jess Cohen Sep 14, 2021 12:26 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: 2021 Met Gala: See Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & More!

Oh, what a night!

The 2021 Met Gala was jam-packed with celebs in jaw-dropping designs. And while the stylish looks turned heads on the red carpet, it was the candid moments that really had cameras flashing. From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's sweet PDA to Jimmy Fallon's hilarious exchange with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi—E! News has the photos that are guaranteed to make you smile.

Fashion's biggest night also served as a reunion for many celebs, including Kris Jenner and Ciara, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber, as well as Margaret Qualley and Lily-Rose Depp. BFFs Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid even walked the red carpet together, sharing an adorable moment while posing for photographers on the iconic Met steps. 

"I'm excited we're next to each other in the lineup," Gigi gushed to Vogue about walking in with Kendall, "and can go see the exhibit together."

A smiling Kendall also added, "They did this on purpose."

photos
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Are you ready to see all of the candid pics? Take a look at the Met Gala gallery below for the celeb reunions, PDA, photobombs and more!

John Shearer/WireImage
Nia Dennis

Gold medal entrance! The gymnast shows off her incredible skills while kicking off the 2021 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid

Besties! The supermodels hold hands while posing for photos together.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Jennifer Lopez & Justin Bieber

Baby, ooh! This reunion has us on the floor.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

The J.Lo effect! Stars can't help but smile while greeting the singer.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon

Flying solo! The comedian, who is married to producer Nancy Juvonen, has fun with cameras.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Justin Bieber & Jimmy Fallon

JB shares a laugh with Fallon as he poses with his arm out.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rita Ora, Jimmy Fallon

Third wheel! The late-night host hilariously crashes couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's date night.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Joan Smalls & Lily Aldridge

Angels! The supermodels share a sweet exchange on the Met steps.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski

Strike a pose! The model and actress shows off her red hot dress.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lily Aldridge

Peace!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kristen Stewart

Barbie girl! The Spencer actress flips her hair while smiling for photographers.

John Shearer/WireImage
Frank Ocean

The singer brings a green robot as his guest to the gala.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Check out her nails!

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Sienna Miller & Emily Blunt

LOL! The celeb pals share a laugh while walking the red carpet together.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

Glam! The superstar blows a kiss to the cameras.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

PDA! The couple cozies up during the star-studded event.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

The Cinderella star told Vogue she "almost tried to get him to take that jacket off" on the carpet. 

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Ella Emhoff & Julia Garner

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter hits the red carpet with the Ozark actress.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Erykah Badu

Photobomb!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Margaret Qualley & Lily-Rose Depp

Reunited! The pals excitedly greet each other on the Met steps.

Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Timothée Chalamet & Adrien Brody

The French Dispatch co-stars can't control their laughter while inside the Met.

Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ciara & Kris Jenner

Keeping Up With Ciara! The "Level Up" singer, who is pals with Kim Kardashian, embraces the momager.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Maluma

Red hot! The singer has fun with cameras while posing in his red Versace suit.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Ciara & Mary J. Blige

The music icons chat while waiting to enter the gala.

John Shearer/WireImage
Billie Eilish

A Marilyn moment

