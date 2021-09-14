Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Face for Met Gala After-Party in Batman-Inspired Look

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Best Fashion Moments

Holy smokes, Kim Kardashian!



For her red carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking, faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. And for the star-studded after-party, the mom of four stayed true to her theme of slaying the night.



Channeling her inner Batgirl for her second look, Kim slipped into a long-sleeved black bodysuit complete with a hemmed skirt that featured a long train, similar to that of a chic cape. As for the accessory on her face this time around? The SKIMS founder opted for a cat-eye shaped pair of black sunglasses to complete another show-stopping look.



It's only fitting that Kim chose another body-hugging ensemble to add to her shocking ensemble choices for the fashion-forward night out.



However, not only did she stop Internet traffic with her jaw-dropping red carpet look, but she also inadvertently sent Kimye fans into a small frenzy once a masked mystery man—who also donned an all-black ensemble, complete with a face covering—accompanied her to the ball.