Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X and More Stars Share an Unfiltered Look Inside the 2021 Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer and Lil Nas X were among the celebs who offered a peek at the festivities while inside the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13. See some of the most enviable posts.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Flew In From London at 4am for 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nas X is having just as much fun inside the 2021 Met Gala as he did during the event's high-profile red carpet. 

After the world watched the A-list invitees make their way into the highly anticipated New York City event on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of stars kept their fans in the loop about some key highlights by sharing videos and footage to social media. 

Among the pics shared was one from Lil Nas X, who crushed his entrance earlier in the day with three incredible Versace looks, including one that reminded fans of Star Wars fave C-3PO. In the behind-the-scenes selfie, the rapper posed in what appeared to be a public bathroom with such stars as Pete Davidson, Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow

"dream blunt rotation," Lil Nas X wrote about the pic. In addition, he shared a wild shot of himself hanging out with Billie Eilish, who had channeled Marilyn Monroe on the carpet

Gen Z Stars Take Over the Met Gala Red Carpet

Also providing plenty of commentary and insight about the evening's party was Keke Palmer, who is known for never pulling punches with her fans. 

At one point, the Hustlers star posted a plate of someone's half-eaten meal and quipped, "This why they don't show y'all the food." She then added, "I'm just playinnnn," but included the eyes emoji. 

To see these and other posts from stars who were inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, continue scrolling.

Twitter
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish found some time to get silly at the fancy affair.

Twitter
Lil Nas X

"dream blunt rotation," he quipped about a selfie with some notable pals.

Twitter
Lil Nas X

The "Industry Baby" rapper wore one of his many looks from the event while posing with Frank Ocean

Instagram
Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer didn't appear to be too impressed with the culinary offerings.

Instagram
Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet was all smiles as he enjoyed the festivities.

Instagram
Timothée Chalamet

The Dune star noticed a bit of a difference between one attendee's footwear and his own. 

Instagram
Christian Siriano

The designer shared a cheeky shot of actress Lili Reinhart.

Instagram
Charles Melton

The Riverdale actor wished a happy birthday to co-star Lili Reinhart, who turned 25 on the day of the Met Gala.

Instagram
Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina and Iman pose for an eye-catching photo op. 

Instagram
Jackie Aina

Jackie grabbed a selfie with Pose star Mj Rodriguez.

Instagram
Jackie Aina

The YouTuber shared footage of He's All That star Addison Rae leaving it all out on the dance floor as Justin Bieber performed.

Instagram
Jackie Aina

Jackie managed to catch Ayesha Curry with her camera.

Instagram
Ilana Glazer

The Broad City alum proved that a mother's work is never over, even during a glitzy night out.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling offered a look at her plate just before the food was served.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

The actress gave a shout-out to her glam squad as she prepped for the big night.

