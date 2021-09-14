Zoë Kravitz Shines in See-Through Gown as She and Channing Tatum Arrive Separately to Met Gala

There are no Big Little Lies here: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are bound to cross paths inside the 2021 Met Gala.
While they've yet to officially make their red carpet debut as a couple, all eyes were on the actor as he arrived at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art noticeably solo. Not soon after, Zoë arrived on her own in a daring look that instantly made our Best Dressed list.
On Monday, Sept. 13, the pair stepped out in their finest attire—without any Crocs in sight!—to celebrate the star-studded fashion extravaganza.
The High Fidelity actress, who took a break from directing Channing for her feature film debut, sizzled in a skin-baring chain-link look by Saint Laurent. As for the Magic Mike XXL actor? He looked ever as suave, wearing a classic tuxedo.
It was just a few months ago that Zoë helped elevate her new boo's everyday attire.
After all, she's known for her cool-girl style and comes from a family of fashionistas—Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz are her parents.
In June, the Step Up star revealed that the actress gave him fashion advice and insisted he stop wearing Crocs.
"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," he told Deadline. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."
He added, "I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, 'You can't ever do that again.' And I said, 'OK, fine.'"
The actress interjected, clarifying, "Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them."
All in all, Channing admitted that Zoë's suggestion was actually helpful, noting, "I feel cooler. And her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off, is listening."
In recent weeks, the couple hasn't shied away from showing their affection for one another. Just last month, the Big Little Lies actress cozied up to the actor while they enjoyed a bike ride in New York City. They've since had other sizzling outings together.
A source close to Channing previously told E! News that the two got close after they started working on Zoë's forthcoming film, Pussy Island.
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."