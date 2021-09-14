Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

Notable Olympic figures from over the years, including Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, were among the stars turning heads at the 2021 Met Gala. See their stunning outfits.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 14, 2021 2:32 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaOlympicsCelebrities
Watch: Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

As if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well.

During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet. 

The USA silver medal-winning women's gymnastics team from 2020 was well-represented, as Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee attended the Met Gala. Both women won individual medals in Tokyo, as Simone took home the bronze in the balance beam, while Sunisa, who is set to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 30, took gold in the all-around and bronze in the uneven bars. 

Other athletes at the event who competed in Tokyo were Naomi Osaka and Alyson Felix, while Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Russell Westbrook were among the stars who had represented their home country during previous Games. 

photos
All the Riskiest Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Keep scrolling to see the athletes' victorious looks on the carpet, and click here for our full 2021 Met Gala coverage.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Simone Biles
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Osaka
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Serena Williams
Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Venus Williams

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in Her Most Avant-Garde Look Yet

2

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

4

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

5
Exclusive

Tammy Has a Bad Birthday in Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek

Latest News

Get Ready to Swoon Over These Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala

Take a Closer Look at the Kardashians' Stunning 2021 Met Gala Looks

Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

Cara Delevingne and More Stars Make Political Statements at Met Gala

Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in Her Most Avant-Garde Look Yet