Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

As if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well.

During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet.

The USA silver medal-winning women's gymnastics team from 2020 was well-represented, as Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee attended the Met Gala. Both women won individual medals in Tokyo, as Simone took home the bronze in the balance beam, while Sunisa, who is set to compete on Dancing With the Stars season 30, took gold in the all-around and bronze in the uneven bars.

Other athletes at the event who competed in Tokyo were Naomi Osaka and Alyson Felix, while Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Russell Westbrook were among the stars who had represented their home country during previous Games.