Take a Closer Look at the Kardashian-Jenners' Jaw-Dropping 2021 Met Gala Looks

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Over the Years

Look how far Kim Kardashian has come!

Eight years ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended her first Met Gala as Kanye West's plus one. Fast forward to the 2021 Met Gala, where the reality star-turned-businesswoman walked the red carpet on her own and inspired countless headlines to boot.

The mother of four stunned during Fashion's biggest night, as she wore an unexpected faceless ensemble, designed by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia. The all-black outfit included a tee, t-shirt dress, bodysuit and jersey boots.

Of course, Kim wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to attend the star-studded event, as supermodel sister Kendall Jenner impressed in a floor-length nude Givenchy gown, which also happened to be covered in sparkling crystals.

Momager Kris Jenner was also in attendance, following in daughter Kim's footsteps as she too dressed in all-black. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wore an outfit that was made up of pieces from different labels, including Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and close friend Tommy Hilfiger.