Take a Closer Look at the Kardashian-Jenners' Jaw-Dropping 2021 Met Gala Looks

Look how far Kim Kardashian has come!
Eight years ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended her first Met Gala as Kanye West's plus one. Fast forward to the 2021 Met Gala, where the reality star-turned-businesswoman walked the red carpet on her own and inspired countless headlines to boot.
The mother of four stunned during Fashion's biggest night, as she wore an unexpected faceless ensemble, designed by Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia. The all-black outfit included a tee, t-shirt dress, bodysuit and jersey boots.
Of course, Kim wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to attend the star-studded event, as supermodel sister Kendall Jenner impressed in a floor-length nude Givenchy gown, which also happened to be covered in sparkling crystals.
Momager Kris Jenner was also in attendance, following in daughter Kim's footsteps as she too dressed in all-black. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wore an outfit that was made up of pieces from different labels, including Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and close friend Tommy Hilfiger.
Sadly, Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant with her second child, opted to skip the A-list evening. "She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," an insider revealed to E! News prior to the Met Gala. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."
Thankfully, we still have Kris, Kendall and Kim's outfits to enjoy. Take a closer look at their 2021 Met Gala looks in the images below!