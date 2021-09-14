Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

It's time to "Take a Bow" because the Met Ball queen has arrived. Yes, Rihanna is in the building!
Always one to rise to the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder made a fierce and fabulous entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with her overly kitschy ensemble—and we're saying that in the best way possible. From her makeup to her clothes to the smallest of details, it's no wonder she reigns supreme at the star-studded event.
Since this year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," it's easy to see why the certified bad gal would take all of the fashion risks. Not that we'd expect anything less from the Savage x Fenty fashion designer. Because if there's anyone who knows how to carry out a theme, it's the "Diamonds" songstress.
The 33-year-old star brought the drama—and boyfriend A$AP Rocky—to the red carpet with her electrifying get-up. Somehow, she perfectly blended glamor and streetwear with a dramatic black coat from Balenciaga and a beanie.
Her all-black outfit had a bit of shimmer as she wore a heavy diamond choker and jeweled headband, which was slightly covered by her beanie.
Since she's a beauty mogul, after all, Rihanna's makeup and hair also played an important role. The pop star wore purple eyeshadow and a dark lipstick that matched her moody aesthetic.
In true RiRi fashion, supporting The Metropolitan Museum of Art at New York's signature event is only the beginning for her big week in New York City. On Instagram, the Grammy winner hinted that she may keep the celebrations going with a private celebration.
As she cryptically posted on her Stories, "If you planning a MET Ball after party..............don't."
Until then, Rihanna is reminding fashion lovers why she is always the one to watch on the red carpet especially at the Met Gala.
Back in 2018, the artist sported a silver-studded Pope-inspired outfit. She also co-chaired the party with Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue's Anna Wintour. While she's not part of the committee or co-hosting this year, she's still embodying the spirit of the fashion extravaganza.
She is giving us over-the-top glamour and is serving us lewks. It's safe to say she showed up and showed out...once again.
For more fashion updates, OMG moments and more, read all about it, here.