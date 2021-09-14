Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Cara Delevingne, Billie Eilish and More Stars Who Made Political Statements at the 2021 Met Gala

Cara Delevingne stood up for female empowerment, Billie Eilish aided the animal rights movement and more stars got political at the 2021 Met Gala, inspired by the patriotic theme "In America."

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 14, 2021 2:07 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetPoliticsAwardsMet GalaCelebritiesCara Delevingne
Watch: Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Over the Years

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that any major red carpet will inevitably see some political declarations.

And this year's Met Gala certainly opened the door for A-listers to get candid about their ideology, using the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" as a springboard to push for sociopolitical change.

On Monday, Sept. 13, co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka welcomed the crème de la crème to Manhattan's most elite party. That means Cara Delevingne and Megan Rapinoe mingled with New York Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney, and all four were all inspired to use their designer duds to make more a political statement as well as a fashion statement. 

More Met Gala attendees—including Billie, SaweetieNikkie Tutorials and Dan Levy—raised awareness for LGBTQ rights, women's empowerment and more big issues. Dan even worked with the fashion brand LOEWE to give a donation to Visual AIDS, which promotes AIDS awareness and education, after he decided to "celebrate queer love" with his daring Met Gala outfit. 

photos
Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

See the boldest political ensembles of the 2021 Met Gala below.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

This model did not come to play! She delivered a fierce Dior look with a defensive vest reading, "Peg the Patriarchy." Cara told Vogue, "It's about women empowerment… It's a bit like stick it to the man." She said she was inspired by female empowerment and sexuality, because highlighting individuality is what the night is all about.

 

John Shearer/WireImage
Nikkie Tutorials

YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials (Nikkie de Jager) paid homage to activist and drag queen Marsha P. Johnson with this "pay it no mind" sash, a nod to Marsha's motto about gender and identity. Nikkie, who came out as transgender last year, seemed to be further inspired by the costumes of Midsommar for the 2021 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The New York congresswoman couldn't pass up the opportunity to use her platform at the Met Gala to make a statement. Her white dress (by Brother Vellies) read "Tax the rich" in bright red.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

Billie's bombshell gown symbolizes her activism for animal rights. According to The New York Times, she agreed to work with Oscar de la Renta on the condition that the designers would no longer use fur in their pieces. She said it was "shocking that wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021," telling the NYT, "I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter."

 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Carolyn B. Maloney

The congresswoman showed her support for the Equal Rights Amendment with a colorful gown and clutch reading "ERA YES." 

 

John Shearer/WireImage
Saweetie

The rapper came ready to rep! Showing off her crystalized Christian Cowan dress, Saweetie draped the Black American heritage flag and Filipino flag behind her. She told E! News, "That's what makes me an American girl."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe

The soccer champ served one of the most patriotic outfits of the night in a star-spangled red suit, along with a clutch reading "In Gay We Trust." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dan Levy

Dan was inspired by LGBTQ+ artist David Wojnarovicz to show two men kissing on his bespoke LOEWE outfit. He wrote on Instagram, "rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility," adding, "Tonight, we're celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community." 

Trending Stories

1

Natalia Bryant Makes Met Gala Debut in Her Most Avant-Garde Look Yet

2
Update!

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

4
Exclusive

Did Kanye West Attend Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? Here's the Truth

5

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Latest News

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

Met Gala: Zoë Kravitz Goes See-Through as Channing Tatum Arrives Solo

Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain and More Gen Z Stars Take Over Met Gala

From Kim Petras to Iman: All the Riskiest Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Update!

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Get Ready to Swoon Over These Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee & More Olympians Go for the Gold at Met Gala