Cara Delevingne, Billie Eilish and More Stars Who Made Political Statements at the 2021 Met Gala

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that any major red carpet will inevitably see some political declarations.

And this year's Met Gala certainly opened the door for A-listers to get candid about their ideology, using the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" as a springboard to push for sociopolitical change.

On Monday, Sept. 13, co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka welcomed the crème de la crème to Manhattan's most elite party. That means Cara Delevingne and Megan Rapinoe mingled with New York Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney, and all four were all inspired to use their designer duds to make more a political statement as well as a fashion statement.

More Met Gala attendees—including Billie, Saweetie, Nikkie Tutorials and Dan Levy—raised awareness for LGBTQ rights, women's empowerment and more big issues. Dan even worked with the fashion brand LOEWE to give a donation to Visual AIDS, which promotes AIDS awareness and education, after he decided to "celebrate queer love" with his daring Met Gala outfit.