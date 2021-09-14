Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Sweet Masked Kiss After He Joined Her at the Met Gala

After Jennifer Lopez walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, she enjoyed a cute kiss with Ben Affleck once the couple met up inside the event.

Jennifer Lopez had her own moment on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but she still got to cuddle with Ben Affleck soon enough.

After Jennifer walked the carpet alone while wearing a plunging custom Ralph Lauren gown on Monday, Sept. 13, she was joined inside by her boyfriend. The pair posed for sweet pics at the event, including one showing the couple kissing while wearing their masks amid the ongoing pandemic. 

J.Lo is clearly no stranger to making a fashion statement at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's yearly Costume Institute Gala, with this year marking her 12th time at the star-studded event. At her first Met Gala in 1999, she attended with then-boyfriend Diddy, while she arrived with Alex Rodriguez for 2019's Camp.

Fans likely feel as though Ben and Jen are already a regular part of their lives again. After all, they were first spotted together in April of this year after their headline-grabbing romance initially ended nearly two decades ago, and their every move of late seems to garner additional attention. 

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Things certainly appear to be going well for the couple, as tonight's masked kiss confirms. During the summer, a source connected to the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer told E! News that she and the actor "are fully committed," although they have no plans to tie the knot.

"They are both very secure within their relationship, and Ben worships her," the insider shared at the time. 

Last month, Ben raised eyebrows with a trip to jeweler Tiffany & Co., but a source told E! News at the time that the Oscar winner was not in fact checking out engagement rings.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keep reading more about all the 2021 Met Gala details by clicking here.

