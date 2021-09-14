You'll Want to See Megan Fox's Tiny Met Gala Bangs Firsthand

Watch : Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks

Megan Fox understood the assignment.

The Jennifer's Body actress stunned in a vibrant, red Dundas gown for the 2021 Met Gala. The Met Gala is the place to take fashion risks, and the cutout gown, for the most part, was well received online. For example, one fan simply wrote, "megan fox omg." Another penned, "Burning in Red."

However, it wasn't the dress that captured the Internet's attention, as Machine Gun Kelly's muse also debuted tiny bangs for Fashion's biggest night. And, well, the opinions on the hairstyle were mixed.

"I would be remiss if i did not raise Megan Fox's bang attachment," one commentator online noted. "idk who the hair stylist was, but that was a grave error."

Yet, another Twitter user theorized that the bangs would inspire many late night haircuts, writing, "megan fox's bangs will prove ruinous for many of us." Put down the scissors, folks!