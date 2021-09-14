Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Frank Ocean's Adorably Creepy Alien Baby Makes for the Most Unexpected Accessory at the 2021 Met Gala

Frank Ocean, who doesn't make many public appearances, made his time at the 2021 Met Gala count as he carried a cheerful robotic baby that blinked and waved at fans.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 14, 2021 12:49 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesFrank Ocean

Frank Ocean brought an unusual friend with him to the 2021 Met Gala

The boundary-pushing singer, who isn't known for making many public appearances, hit the red carpet on Monday, Sept. 13, where his green-dyed hair appeared to be a similar hue to the skin tone of a robotic alien baby he was carrying with him. He also wore a dark jacket over a white T-shirt, along with a silver necklace. 

At one point, Frank was asked for the name of his "son," to which the 33-year-old "Thinkin Bout You" singer replied, "Cody." The synthetic infant was cheerfully seen bobbing its head, blinking and waving at fans as Frank cradled it. 

During a chat with Keke Palmer about his inspirations for the outfit, Frank explained he intended it as an homage to America and movie magic. 

"I think it's kinda all going through one stream now," Frank said about how fashion and "getting ourselves together" has melded with other aspects of life and entertainment. 

photos
See All the Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

Frank is certainly passionate about fashion, as his brand Homer unveiled a collaboration with Prada earlier this month. He wore Prada to the Met Gala in 2019 and became a face of the fashion house the following year. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

3

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The star is known for being a bit mysterious and not sharing much about his personal life. Back in October 2016, for what was then his first interview in three years, he gave a brief glimpse into his mindset when making fashion statements. 

"You can't think," Frank shared back then. "You just have to do things." 

Our full 2021 Met Gala coverage can be enjoyed here

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You

3

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

4

From Kim Petras to Iman: All the Riskiest Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

5
Exclusive

Tammy Has a Bad Birthday in Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek

Latest News

You'll Want to See Megan Fox's Tiny Met Gala Bangs Firsthand

Camila Cabello "Tried" To Get Shawn Mendes to Go Shirtless at Met Gala

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian & More Couples on Met Gala Date Night

12 Gifts for Bridgerton Fans

Frank Ocean's Creepy Alien Baby Is an Unexpected Met Gala Accessory

If There's One Met Gala Transformation to See, Let it Be Gigi Hadid's

Kim Kardashian's Faceless 2021 Met Gala Look Will Shock You