Kacey Musgraves Goes Country for the 2021 Met Gala With Equestrian Look

Kacey Musgraves ain't no average "Dime Store Cowgirl."

The Grammy winner just cemented herself as a style icon with her head-turning look at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. Because after being deprived of fun, fierce and fabulous fashion due to last year's cancellation of the Met Ball amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kacey made sure to serve fans a deliciously stylish feast.

The 33-year-old singer, who recently released her fifth studio album Star-Crossed, most certainly stole the spotlight with her eye-catching red carpet moment. And of course, in true Kacey fashion, she kept in line with this year's Met Gala theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

For the fanciful affair, the "Justified" singer made a grand entrance on the famous steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in an effortlessly chic creation by the Ralph Lauren Collection.

The country singer went for an equestrian vibe, wearing a metallic silver skirt that was made out of gunmetal silk to create a lamè liquid effect. The star paired her statement piece with a sleek black jersey turtleneck top.