Kacey Musgraves Goes Country for the 2021 Met Gala With Equestrian Look

Kacey Musgraves ain't no average "Dime Store Cowgirl."
The Grammy winner just cemented herself as a style icon with her head-turning look at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. Because after being deprived of fun, fierce and fabulous fashion due to last year's cancellation of the Met Ball amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kacey made sure to serve fans a deliciously stylish feast.
The 33-year-old singer, who recently released her fifth studio album Star-Crossed, most certainly stole the spotlight with her eye-catching red carpet moment. And of course, in true Kacey fashion, she kept in line with this year's Met Gala theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
For the fanciful affair, the "Justified" singer made a grand entrance on the famous steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in an effortlessly chic creation by the Ralph Lauren Collection.
The country singer went for an equestrian vibe, wearing a metallic silver skirt that was made out of gunmetal silk to create a lamè liquid effect. The star paired her statement piece with a sleek black jersey turtleneck top.
No detail went unnoticed either as Kacey accessorized with a black leather belt from the Ralph Lauren Collection and matching knee-high boots.
And like a true Texas gal, her beauty look was just as swoon-worthy as her outfit. She went for a soft-glam effect and stuck to her signature slick-straight hairstyle.
All in all, Kacey oozed with glamour and gave fans "butterflies" when she entered the red carpet.
Kacey's winning look comes off the heels of her album release and Star-Crossed: The Film, which proved to be a fashion extravaganza in itself.
While the star has an upbeat approach to style, her new music takes a closer look at the heartache she experienced in the midst of her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Last July, the pair announced they were calling it quits after two years of marriage.
"I can't help but to write about what I'm going through," she told Rolling Stone in February. "I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it's very real."
In May, Kacey echoed similar sentiments about why she decided to open up about their split for her new album.
"It would be strange if I didn't acknowledge what happened in my life creatively," the singer told Elle magazine as the cover star for its June/July 2021 issue. "But it is scary to be like, 'I'm about to share my most personal thoughts about me, about this other person, about a union that I had with someone.'"
She added, "I mean, I'm not a ruthless person. I care about other people's feelings. So it's kind of scary."
