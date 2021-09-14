Kim Kardashian's Faceless Met Gala Look Might Be the Most Polarizing Outfit of the Night

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She later gushed to Zuri Hall on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet that designer Thierry Mugler spent eight months crafting the button-up minidress, built around the inspiration of a "California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping." The theme of the 2019 ball was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Kim previously opened up about feeling "nervous" at her first Met Gala as Kanye's plus one in 2013 while pregnant with North West. "I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol," the KUWTK alum tweeted in May 2019 of her Givenchy gown. "I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."

By 2014, the Vogue cover star was invited on her own, and called walking the famed red carpet with confidence a "dream." This year, Kim reprised her 2017 Met Gala look in one important way: by making a solo appearance, without Kanye in tow.

And this year, Kim has outdone herself once again in a Balenciaga creation. Relive all of Kim's daring Met Gala entrances below as she adds to the "Lexicon" of American fashion tonight.