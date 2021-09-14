Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Pete Davidson Honored His Late Father and More 9/11 Victims at the 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson sported a dress and blazer designed by Thom Browne for the 2021 Met Gala. See how he honored his firefighter father here.

Pete Davidson is honoring his late father on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

The Saturday Night Live comedian showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress and blazer from Thom Browne on Monday, Sept. 13, mere days after he marked the 20 year anniversary of his father Scott Davidson's death. The 33-year-old firefighter was one of many individuals who died in the fall of the Twin Towers. 

In light of the recent anniversary, Thom Browne helped the 27-year-old actor pay tribute to his late father. E! correspondent Zanna Rossi said that Thom specifically designed the Fred Leighton jewelry with Scott and the other 9/11 victims in mind.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Pete told GQ that he was shocked to be invited to the exclusive event. He remarked, "When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke."

Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

Regarding his actual outfit, comprised of a blazer and dress, Pete told the outlet he thinks it's a "sick" look for numerous reasons. Mostly, he said he was relieved by how easy it would be to go to the bathroom. "You can literally just lift it up," he quipped.

"If you're gonna wear a dress," the comedian added, "what better way or place to do it than the Met, you know? I'm really excited and really stoked that they thought I could pull this off, which is hilarious."

When he stepped onto the carpet, Pete told reporters that he was wearing a Thom Browne ensemble that reminds him of a "little sl-tty nun." 

Pete then went on to share the reason he was most excited to be in attendance: The people-watching. He said, "That's why I'm wearing sunglasses, so they can't see me staring at them."

Pete is currently a single man after splitting up from Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevolast month. A source told E! News that their long-distance relationship wasn't working out, explaining, "They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."

But work has kept the SNL star busy, as he's currently filming a new rom-com with Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco. The pair became fast friends on the set of their new movie, and were recently spotted hanging out

