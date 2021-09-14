How Pete Davidson Honored His Late Father and More 9/11 Victims at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

Pete Davidson is honoring his late father on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

The Saturday Night Live comedian showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a dress and blazer from Thom Browne on Monday, Sept. 13, mere days after he marked the 20 year anniversary of his father Scott Davidson's death. The 33-year-old firefighter was one of many individuals who died in the fall of the Twin Towers.

In light of the recent anniversary, Thom Browne helped the 27-year-old actor pay tribute to his late father. E! correspondent Zanna Rossi said that Thom specifically designed the Fred Leighton jewelry with Scott and the other 9/11 victims in mind.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Pete told GQ that he was shocked to be invited to the exclusive event. He remarked, "When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke."