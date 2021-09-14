Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News at 2021 Met Gala

Give me Liberty or give me fashion!

On Monday, Sept. 13, A-listers brightly burst onto the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After last year's annual event was canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, entertainment's brightest stars and other powerhouses set the red carpet ablaze with fiery garments, sparkly accessories and bold beauty looks.

Since this year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," A-listers got dolled up in pieces that celebrated past and present U.S. styles, as well as looks that paid homage to legendary American designers.

And of course, American family royalty Kris Jenner looked as chic as ever in an all-black get-up that featured pieces from Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger (to name a few). Her sleek blazer included a very plunging neckline, dramatic cut-out sleeves and a ruffled train at the bodice. Her emerald drop earrings, leather gloves and pointy-toe pumps tied her outfit together.