Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate Third Anniversary With Date Night at the Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala Celebrity Couples That Are Total Glam Goals

A not-so average wedding anniversary for a not-so average power couple.

Exactly three years have passed since Hailey and Justin Bieber secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse, and they marked the occasion with what else? A night out at the Met Gala, of course.

The Canadian-bred pop star may have taken a style cue from his supermodel wife, as the event's theme is "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion." Hailey and Justin coordinated their sophisticated ensembles, wearing black from head to toe.

And belieb it or not, but the 2021 Met Gala is the first Hailey and Justin have attended as each other's plus-ones. Six years ago, long before she became Mrs. Bieber, 24-year-old Hailey made her Met Gala debut as a guest of Topshop. She's snagged an invite every year since.

As for Justin, he too attended in 2015 with Balmain. Only a few months later, the start of their love story would begin to officially unfold.