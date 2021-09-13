You'll Never Believe How Long it Took to Create Saweetie's Bedazzled Met Gala Look

Watch : Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala

Saweetie is well and truly an "Icy Grl" at the 2021 Met Gala.

The rapper walked up the steps of the Met in a sparkling skintight gown designed by Christian Cowan. She told E! News Naz Perez that the dress was embellished with 10 million crystals.

Additionally, the USC graduate had the Black American heritage flag and Filipino flag draped behind her. She told Naz these details are important to her, as "that's what makes me an American girl."

The look came together in almost a day, with Saweetie saying that she and Christian came up with the ensemble in about "24 hours."

Saweetie also shared with Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer that Rihanna and Anna Wintour are her fashion inspirations. And with both women scheduled to attend the event, it's no wonder the artist is feeling mixed emotions. "Honestly, I could cry. It's such an honor to be here tonight," she said.