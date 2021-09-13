Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
You'll Never Believe How Long it Took to Create Saweetie's Bedazzled Met Gala Look

Rapper Saweetie stunned the crowds at the 2021 Met Gala when she appeared on the carpet in a dress embellished with 20 million crystals.

Saweetie is well and truly an "Icy Grl" at the 2021 Met Gala

The rapper walked up the steps of the Met in a sparkling skintight gown designed by Christian Cowan. She told E! News Naz Perez that the dress was embellished with 10 million crystals.

Additionally, the USC graduate had the Black American heritage flag and Filipino flag draped behind her. She told Naz these details are important to her, as "that's what makes me an American girl."

The look came together in almost a day, with Saweetie saying that she and Christian came up with the ensemble in about "24 hours."

Saweetie also shared with Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer that Rihanna and Anna Wintour are her fashion inspirations. And with both women scheduled to attend the event, it's no wonder the artist is feeling mixed emotions. "Honestly, I could cry. It's such an honor to be here tonight," she said.

Saweetie's presence at the Met Gala comes after she was announced as the newest face of MAC Cosmetics. As she put it in her Instagram announcement, "Big Mac Mama is now Mrs. MAC !"

She had even more reason to celebrate after winning the Best Art Direction award alongside Doja Cat at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The ladies won for their song "Best Friend," which came out in January.

She wrote on Instagram, "Won my first award last night! God is good. So thankful for the acknowledgment @vmas !!! & thank you to my team and @davemeyers @contestabile for helping bring my vision to life & of course @dojacat for that amazing verse!"

Saweetie will have a bunch of friends to dance and party with inside the museum, but no date, as she's enjoying her single life.

In August, it was rumored that she and ex-boyfriend Quavo were reuniting after going their separate ways earlier this year. However, amidst the speculation the rapper made it clear that she and the Migos rapper were done for good, writing on Twitter, "Pinocchio ass article."

She went on to promote her McDonald's meal, adding, "Anyways, back to this #saweetiemeal."

