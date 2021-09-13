All the Riskiest Looks at the 2021 Met Gala, From Kim Petras' "Horse Girl" Look to Iman's Golden Crown

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

Iman, Kim Petras and Dan Levy really said "I pledge allegiance" to fashion.

The stars did not hold back for the 2021 Met Gala, donning their most fabulously outrageous designer looks to fit the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" on Monday, Sept. 13.

Though not attending this year, Nicki Minaj has the best philosophy about extreme fashion moments. As she famously said at the 2017 Met Gala, "Who wants to look, you know, simple when you can look stunning?"

This year, some attendees went the more subtle route by wearing a hint of silver or pink to keep it classic for the glitzy gala. Others, however, more memorably opted for elaborate ensembles (that bordered on campy costumes), all of which paid homage to the United States' history of fashion.

We're talking about "horse girl" gowns, golden headpieces and more over-the-top outfits. But we really didn't expect anything less from such fashion icons as co-chair Noami Osaka and fashion expert Eva Chen?