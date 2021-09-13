Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Steph and Ayesha Curry Light Up the Red Carpet During Date Night at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala kicked off with a bang, and power couple Stephen and Ayesha Curry just made a slam dunk appearance at the star-studded event.

Let the (fashion) madness begin!

The biggest stars in Hollywood, music, sports and more made fans ooh and aah over their most daring and dazzling styles at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. If anything, celebrities and public figures alike shut down the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Making the list of swoon-worthy fashion at the fanciful affair? Power couple Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, who made their Met Ball debut.

With this year's theme being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the pair's eye-catching looks were most certainly a slam dunk. To mark the special occasion, which was put on hold last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Steph and Ayesha served up high fashion in shimmery outfits.

The Ayesha's Home Kitchen star turned heads wearing a diamond-embellished Atelier Versace dress that glimmered brightly on the red carpet. And no detail went unnoticed as she accessorized with glitzy jewelry pieces and silver pumps.

As for Steph? The NBA star had all eyes on him with his stylish ensemble, as he donned a navy blue blazer that featured an intricate jewel-adorned design on the sleeves and back of the blazer. If anything the dazzling details seemingly matched his wife's look.

The two were styled by Jason Bolden

John Shearer/WireImage

The couple's Met Gala appearance comes just one day after Ayesha posted an Instagram collage that captured her and Steph's evening outing in the Big Apple.

"Mom and Dad hit the NYC streets," she captioned her post, alongside images that showed off their chic outfits and one-on-on time.

The duo's sweet date night is just another reason fans have continued to call them relationship goals. It was just last month that Ayesha opened up about her marriage and her strong connection with Steph.

While on Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, the cookbook author explained that spending time together during quarantine last year brought them even closer than ever.

"They say that's something you can never get back and I genuinely feel like in the midst of all of the chaos and the sadness and the uncertainty, the underlying blessing is I feel like we got time back that we wouldn't have had otherwise," she told host Jill Martin. "He got to spend so much time with Canon and the girls and I got to see him be their teacher and I got to see him cook dinner on occasion."

Additionally, Ayesha raved over the Golden State Warriors player, especially with his MVP qualities as a father of their three children—Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3. 

"He's very patient," she gushed. "Can't multitask for anything, but is so patient in knowing that and so good with the kids."

She cheekily added, "It's such a turn-on to see. Probably so inappropriate, but it is. It's refreshing to see that."

