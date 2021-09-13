Addison Rae Nails Her Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation for Fierce Met Gala Debut

Addison Rae scored a golden ticket to the 2021 Met Gala.
The 20-year-old social media phenom made a one-of-a-kind entrance on Monday evening, ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic stairs in a corset-inspired red gown. The most notable aspect of Addison's look? Her platinum blonde bob, but of course.
It marked Addison's first, but certainly not her last, Met Gala appearance.
In the days leading up to the fashion world's premier event, Addison acknowledged the conversation surrounding a rumored Met Gala guest list that included her name. A Twitter meme imagining an interaction between Lady Gaga and the TikTok star showed the pop star asking Addison, "Waitress can you get me a champagne?"
Clearly in on the joke, Addison responded on Twitter, "I would do anything for u @ladygaga."
Since first amassing a following on TikTok (84 million followers and counting!) in 2019, Addison's befriended a star-studded inner circle that includes Kourtney Kardashian, dropped her first single and starred in a Netflix movie.
She's All That, a gender-swapped reimagining of 90's rom-com He's All That, is just a launchpad for Addison's next chapter in the spotlight. Days ago, Netflix announced a multi-film partnership with Addison, which will see her star in and executive produce multiple projects on the streaming platform.
In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, prior to the release of She's All That, Addison said she's very aware of critics betting against her.
"People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?'" she described. "That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I've done it my entire life, but people don't know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this; this is a passion of mine.' And that's very hard."
Addison went on, "A year ago, I was literally in my bedroom doing absolutely nothing, so I could make a thousand TikToks and have all the time in the world for it. Now, it's just time for me to take that extra step, go the extra mile to make sure people can see my passion for acting going forward."