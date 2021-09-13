This Is Halloween! Disney’s Halloween 2021 Merch Will Get You In The Mood For Spooky Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
All hail the Pumpkin King! After a long year's wait, Halloween season is finally back at Disney. Whether you're celebrating at the parks or at home, there's so much new Disney Halloween merch to get your hands on. From new Loungefly bags to spirit jerseys, Mickey Mouse home decor to Haunted Mansion must-haves, we've picked out the best things you can get on shopDisney's Halloween Shop right now.
If you're a big Disney fan like us, you'd know how crazy fast seasonal items tend to go. Luckily, it's still fairly early on in the season, so there's still plenty of goodies left. But if Loungefly's Minnie Mouse Halloween backpack or anything Hocus Pocus related is on your list, you'd better act quick. Come October, these items are usually sold out. Sadly, it's happened to us quite a few times before. So don't be like us, and get your Halloween merch while you can.
Whether you're a fan of the Sanderson sisters, Jack and Sally, or the big mouse himself, there's something for everyone this Halloween. Check out our picks below.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Tote
Think of all the candy you can stuff into this large tote featuring an allover print of Mickey and Minnie as cute jack-o'-lanterns. Plus, right now you can get this bag for just $16 with any purchase.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Ear Headband by Loungefly
We'll pretend for a sec that we don't already own way more Minnie ears than we probably should. These Minnie ears from Loungefly are a must-have for collectors or fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Jolly Roger Funko Pop! Pin - Limited Release
Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life for me. This adorable limited release pin was made just for Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Funko fanatics may even recognize the design since the pin was modeled after the Jolly Roger Funko Pop!.
Haunted Mansion Loungefly Crossbody Bag
You'd be a "foolish mortal" to pass up this wickedly cool crossbody from Loungefly. The purse features leather construction on one side and black denim on the other, as well as appliqués with iconic phrases from The Haunted Mansion attraction.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Spirit Jersey
This spirit jersey will immediately put you in the mood for Halloween. With its cute allover Mickey and Minnie pumpkin print and "Happy Halloween" written in puffy ink across the back, this spirit jersey is a must-have for the season.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Evil Queen Cooler Tote
"One bite and all your dreams will come true." We don't know about that, but we do know this Evil Queen-themed cooler tote will keep your spooky treats and concoctions nice and cold.
Minnie Mouse Halloween Mini Loungefly Backpack
Like Minnie ears and spirit jerseys, Loungefly's mini Minnie backpacks are a staple for any Disney fan. This year's backpack features an allover Halloween print with adorable jack-o'-lanterns, ghosts, bats, candy, and Minnie's signature bow in bright orange. These sell out every year, so be sure to get yours while you can.
Hocus Pocus Reversible Sweatshirt
It's just a bunch of hocus pocus…or is it? This reversible sweatshirt features a stylized print of the Sanderson sisters and Binx the cat on one side (see main image above), and an allover mystical pattern on the other. With this, you're basically getting three sweatshirts in one.
Disney Villains Graffiti Bucket Hat
We all know Halloween season is really all about the villains. So show your favorite Disney villains some love with this floppy bucket hat featuring colorful graffiti designs.
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Candy Bowl
Trick or treat! Reviewers love this highly-rated Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Candy Bowl so much that it tends to sell out fast. It's colorful, super cute, and decently sized. You'll want to order more than one.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Lock, Shock, and Barrel Cooler Tote
This cooler tote featuring Lock, Shock, and Barrel will keep your drinks cool as you run around doing Oogie Boogie's bidding. Just do everyone a favor and stay away from Sandy Claws.
Hocus Pocus Mug and Spoon Set
If you love Hocus Pocus as much as we do, you'll need to get your hands on this magical cauldron-shaped mug. It's very sturdy, the iridescent finish is gorgeous in person, and the "wooden" spoon is a fun little touch.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Costume Sweater
We sense there's something in the wind that feels like you're going to need this sweater ASAP. This colorful cardigan featuring Sally's patchwork design from The Nightmare Before Christmas will keep you nice and warm during those chilly fall night.
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie
You'll be absolutely glowing in this Mickey Mouse glow-in-the-dark jacket. It features an allover print of Mickey in skull and jack-o'-lantern forms, and it also comes with multicolor LED light-up bow tie.
Cruella De Vil Zip Crossbody Bag by Dooney & Bourke
Be as stylish as the wickedly fabulous villain, Cruella De Vil, in this Cruella-themed zip crossbody bag by Dooney & Bourke. The print is fantastic, the quality is just what you'd expect for a Dooney bag, and it was made especially for Disneyland and Walt Disney World. You can't get this anywhere but the parks and shopDisney.
The Haunted Mansion Throw Blanket
The Haunted Mansion is one of the best Disney attractions ever created. While your home won't have 999 happy haunts singing "Grim Grinning Ghosts" on loop anytime soon, you can have this cozy throw featuring the iconic Haunted Mansion logo and wallpaper.
Disney Villains Pullover Sweatshirt
Everyone loves a good villain and Disney has some of the best villains of all time. This vintage-looking pullover features the Evil Queen, Ursula, Maleficent, and Jafar. It's soft, cozy, and a must-have this Halloween.
