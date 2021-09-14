This $39 Carry-All Bag Has 13,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A lot of us are heading back to our "normal" routines for the first time in a long time. That means we can't just wake up and immediately start working or virtually attend class. Instead, have to get ready, pack a bag with our essentials, and commute. After so much time working from home, the concept of preparing clothes and a bag to go in is just so unfamiliar. How are we going to function without all of our home essentials at our fingertips? That's why it's essential to get a reliable carry-all bag.

You need a bag that's large enough to fit your laptop/tablet, phone, wallet, makeup, charger, and other essentials. Sure there are a lot of laptop bags and briefcases out there, but wouldn't you rather go for something a little more stylish? You do not have to sacrifice fashion for function, not anymore... anyway. This $39 carry-all bag has 13,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's available in 39 different colors and, yes, it can actually fit your laptop. It has separated compartments and pockets on the inside to help you organize all of your essentials.

Whether you're a working professional, a student, or just someone who likes to carry some must-have (and just-in-case) items at all times, this is the bag for you. It's fashionable, functional, and affordable. What more can you want?