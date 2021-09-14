Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

It's the ultimate date night for A-listers! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, plus Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and more fashionable couples sizzled at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13.

Watch: Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Hailey Baldwin strutted alongside husband Justin Bieber in complementary 'fits while holding hands, as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."

As for her pre-Met Gala prep, the athlete said, "It definitely took me a while, it took me a couple of hours." Plus, her daughter Olympia was teasing her during the glam session

James Corden, looking dapper in Gucci, and his wife Julia Carey rocked the beige carpet as well. Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley were glowing during their parents' night out. 

The ultimate A-list date night got even steamier as Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrived, with Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry making a grand entrance in custom Versace Atelier for their first Met Gala. "It's a good energy," Stephen exclusively told E! News. "Anytime I get to spend time with my wife, get dressed up, it's date night."

Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

And, the Gen Z quotient went way up thanks to Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz's posh entrance. (Yes, we just referenced Brooklyn's mom Victoria Beckham, clothing designer and Posh Spice superstar Spice Girls alum). 

What designers did your favorite celeb duos rock this evening? Grab your stars and stripes, and keep scrolling see how every power couple took on the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme. 

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Sun's so bright, they need shades! Hailey Baldwin accessorized her plunging Saint Laurent black gown with sunglasses as Justin Bieber wore an asymmetrical tux by Maison Drew. "I'm married now so I think things just become more adult, I guess," Bieber exclusively told E! News. Meanwhile, model Baldwin was inspired by Grace Kelly's "timeless American beauty."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys embodied Old Hollywood glam with an extended train as Swizz Beatz stood by her side.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Filmmaker Taika Waititi made his red carpet debut with Rita Ora in Prada.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

Homeland alum Claire Danes rocked an asymmetrical 'do and black and white looks with husband Hugh Dancy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner matched longtime love Corey Gamble in a black Tom Ford suit with a dash of Steve McQueen flair, paired with a Judith Lieber clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Maria Sharapova & Alexander Gilkes

Tennis star Maria Sharapova wowed in a ruffled mustard gown alongside husband Alexander Gilkes

John Shearer/WireImage
Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry picked custom Versace Atelier for his look as Ayesha Curry absolutely stunned in a beaded gown at their first Met Gala. "It's a good energy," Stephen exclusively told E! News. "Anytime I get to spend time with my wife, get dressed up, it's date night."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie

Winter has arrived on the second Monday of September, thanks to Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's neon-hued arrival. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Tennis superstar and fashion designer Serena Williams returns to the Met Gala with Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian. Her feathered ombré cape perfectly framed an embroidered lace bodysuit. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chance the Rapper & Kristen Corley

Chance the Rapper and wife Kristen Corley took parents night out to a whole new level. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adrien Brody & Georgina Chapman

Just three months after making their red carpet debut together, Adrien Brody and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman attend the 2021 Met Gala. The couple have been dating for two years. 

John Shearer/WireImage
James Corden & Julia Carey

Comedian James Corden, wearing Gucci, and wife Julia Carey pose on the beige (not red!) carpet. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and model fiancée Nicola Peltz spiced up the red carpet. Peltz wore a sorbet-hued Valentino gown straight off the runway. Are we the only ones who are seeing How to Marry a Millionaire meets Malibu Barbie vibes here? 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Charles Shaffer & Elizabeth Shaffer

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's son Charles Schaffer opted for traditional black tie attire with wife Elizabeth Shaffer by his side.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adam Mosseri & Monica Mosseri

Honorary Met Gala chair and sponsor, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took on a playful King of Hearts-inspired argyle suit alongside wife Monica Mosseri, wearing a deconstructed gown. 

