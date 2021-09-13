Megan Thee Stallion Is More Than a Hot Girl at the 2021 Met Gala: See Her Savage Look

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Flew In From London at 4am for 2021 Met Gala

As she raps in her hit song "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion is known for being classy, bougie and ratchet. But, at the 2021 Met Gala, the hit-maker totally outdid herself in a jaw-dropping number by Coach.

Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her A-list-filled hotel, The Mark, in New York City. The Houston native went for a full glam ensemble, as she donned an old Hollywood-inspired frilly dress and a striking side-part.

"We literally just got here, like 4 o'clock in the morning," Megan exclusively told E! News about her Met Gala journey so far. "I just got back from London, from performing. And I just really wanted to give old Hollywood glam, and I feel like that's what we're doing."

As for the party inside? Megan promised to "hype the party up," but stayed coy on who she was planning to hang out with. "You know how I am with my hot girl vibes," she teased. "If they're being boring, I'm gonna make them lit."