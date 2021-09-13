Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy Has a Message on His Met Gala Look That's Simply the Best

Crack open one of Herb Ertlinger's fruit wines, as Dan Levy has officially arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.
While this year's theme for Fashion's biggest night is "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion," the Schitt's Creek co-creator seems to have a message for the world on his red carpet ensemble. We're, of course, referring to Levy's show-stopping, frilly outfit by Loewe.
The highly photographed custom number features a map print covering the over-the-top sleeves and slacks. There's also a notable etching of two men locking lips, seemingly emphasizing that love is love. Phillip Picardi, the former Chief Content Editor for Teen Vogue, has since confirmed on Live From E!: The 2021 Met Gala that the ensemble pays tribute to the late David Wojnarowicz, an American artist who died from AIDS in 1992.
"He wanted to make a really declarative and proud statement about queer love," Picardi further explains, "which I'm absolutely in love with."
Levy rounds out the look with some sparkling Cartier jewels and slicked back hair courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Laila Hayani and American Crew, which is simply the best. We have a feeling that Levy's David Rose character would've just killed to have worn this couture look just once.
We can't say we're surprised that Levy has taken his moment in the spotlight to make a statement, as his critically-acclaimed show celebrated queer love. Fun fact: The Schitt's Creek team had no idea that Noah Reid, who played the Levy's love interest Patrick Brewer, was going to be a long term character on the show.
"That's a really great thing when you're making TV, when you write characters that you haven't yet cast, and then you cast them and they work, and they don't just work but they work with other characters and bring out the best in other characters," Levy shared with EW back in 2019. "It was a really pleasant surprise. And we knew early on that this character was going to stick around."
Thankfully, the characters stayed together for the long haul, marrying in the series finale, and we just loved that journey for them.
