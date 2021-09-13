Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Transformation at Her First-Ever Met Gala

Fresh off her Happier Than Ever era of soft blonde curls and corsets, Billie Eilish has arrived to the fashion event of the year. See what the co-chair is wearing for her first-ever Met Gala.

We're happier than ever, because we're finally getting to see what Billie Eilish is wearing to her first-ever Met Gala

The seven-time Grammy winner looks more like Marilyn Monroe than ever before, wearing a peachy cotton candy gown with a flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. Naturally, her blonde curls played into her bombshell style homage on Monday, Sept. 13.

Eilish, 19, told Vogue she was inspired by the Holiday Barbie gowns when choosing her Met look, saying, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year." The designers added they were inspired by Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe as well. 

"It just was time. It was time for this and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years and my confidence," the "Bad Guy" singer shared.

Channeling vintage glamour, Eilish walked the carpet alongside an entourage of four people that carried and arranged her long train.

She told E! she was "shivering and shaking" because this is all so new to her. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier," Eilish said. "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all." 

She's an official co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala, along with Oscar darling Timothée Chalamet, tennis champ Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman. The event caps off a big weekend: Just one day ago, Eilish took home the 2021 VMA for Video for Good and Best Latin.

Eilish first became a fashion icon for her neon green hair and baggy designer ensembles, complete with bucket hats and bedazzled veils. 

However, she ditched her signature look earlier this year when she revealed her latest blonde, bombshell era to correspond with her sophomore album. The "Male Fantasy" artist explained that she was inspired by a fan edit video to go blonde, saying, "I kinda thought of it as a dream." 

After revealing her light locks in March, she took further inspiration from the "classic, old-timey pin-up" look when starring in British Vogue in May. It was quite the departure from her typical oversized pantsuits, as she rocked a variety of custom, body-hugging corsets by Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Mugler, Alexander McQueen and Burberry. 

Safe to say she likely had a line out the door of designers hoping to dress her for the 2021 Met Gala. 

In addition to providing edgy fashion inspo, Eilish recently emerged as an empowering role model after shutting down body shamers. However, that doesn't mean she doesn't face her own insecurities at high-profile public events. She said she often needs to "dissociate" when looking at pictures of herself, "because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything—they can be really unflattering," she told The Guardian in August.

Yet, the candid singer feels she's only gotten more vulnerable with Happier Than Ever, which dropped in July. 

She shared at the time, "this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i've ever had with my music... i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to."

Eilish added that she "grew so much" in the process of making the album by experiencing so much "self realization and self reflection." 

See her latest lewk below. 

