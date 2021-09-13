Billie Eilish Completes Her Marilyn Monroe Transformation at Her First-Ever Met Gala

Watch : Billie Eilish's Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Dress Stuns at 2021 Met Gala

We're happier than ever, because we're finally getting to see what Billie Eilish is wearing to her first-ever Met Gala.

The seven-time Grammy winner looks more like Marilyn Monroe than ever before, wearing a peachy cotton candy gown with a flowing train by Oscar de la Renta. Naturally, her blonde curls played into her bombshell style homage on Monday, Sept. 13.

Eilish, 19, told Vogue she was inspired by the Holiday Barbie gowns when choosing her Met look, saying, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year." The designers added they were inspired by Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe as well.

"It just was time. It was time for this and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years and my confidence," the "Bad Guy" singer shared.

Channeling vintage glamour, Eilish walked the carpet alongside an entourage of four people that carried and arranged her long train.

She told E! she was "shivering and shaking" because this is all so new to her. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier," Eilish said. "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all."