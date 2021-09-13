Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Get Ready to Swoon Over These Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

A-listers brought their fashion A-game to the 2021 Met Gala with fabulous, fierce and fun looks. But don't just take our word for it, see the best dressed stars below!

Lights, camera, fashion!

The 2021 Met Gala is officially here and it's bigger and better than ever before. Not that anyone would expect anything less from fashion's biggest night, especially since style fans couldn't revel in the razzle-dazzle as the event was canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Sept. 13, Hollywood's A-listers, pop stars, public figures and sports icons came together for a night full of glitz and glamour.

In fact, celebs made sure to bring their fashion A-game as they walked up the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in larger-than-life designs, eye-catching accessories and bold beauty looks.

For the fashion extravaganza, stars pulled out all of the stops to channel this year's theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

From ultra-glam gowns that were reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties to pieces that screamed patriotism, each interpretation lit up the red carpet like the Fourth of July.

But don't just take our word for it.

Find out which stars knocked our fashion socks off with their best dressed looks at the Met Gala in our gallery below!

John Shearer/WireImage
Maisie Williams

In Thom Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dan Levy

In Loewe.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet

In Haider Ackermann.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Julia Garner

In Stella McCartney.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Evan Mock

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage
Amanda Gorman

In Vera Wang.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Nicola in Valentino.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain

In Louis Vuitton.

John Shearer/WireImage
Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ella Emhoff

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer/WireImage
Bee Shaffer Carrozzini

