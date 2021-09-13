Get Ready to Swoon Over These Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Why Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Lights, camera, fashion!

The 2021 Met Gala is officially here and it's bigger and better than ever before. Not that anyone would expect anything less from fashion's biggest night, especially since style fans couldn't revel in the razzle-dazzle as the event was canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Sept. 13, Hollywood's A-listers, pop stars, public figures and sports icons came together for a night full of glitz and glamour.

In fact, celebs made sure to bring their fashion A-game as they walked up the famous steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in larger-than-life designs, eye-catching accessories and bold beauty looks.

For the fashion extravaganza, stars pulled out all of the stops to channel this year's theme: "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

From ultra-glam gowns that were reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties to pieces that screamed patriotism, each interpretation lit up the red carpet like the Fourth of July.