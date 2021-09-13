Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

From Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello and Lizzo, see what your favorite celebs wore to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most fashionable show in New York City.

After much anticipation—and a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus pandemic—the 2021 Met Gala is here with Hollywood's biggest stars ready to show up and show out for a safe and fabulous event. 

While the guest list may be smaller to keep up with safety protocols, many of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and red carpet pros are still expected to attend.

For starters, Timothée ChalametBillie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka are the event's co-chairs, while designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.

This year's theme will be a salute to the evolution of American fashion and celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

In addition, the Met Gala invitation lists the dress code as "American independence." With that in mind, many fashion experts predict lots of American designers, patriotic makeup looks and sparkly sequins.

photos
Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

Without further ado, it's time to see all your favorite red carpet stars step out for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala. See who sparkled and shined in our massive gallery below, updating throughout the night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Osaka

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Serena Williams

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

In Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

In Versace

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

In Versace

John Shearer/WireImage
Adrienne Warren

   

John Shearer/WireImage
Saweetie

   

John Shearer/WireImage
Channing Tatum

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Billie Eilish

In Oscar de la Renta

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Troye Sivan

   

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Georgina Chapman

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rebecca Hall

   

John Shearer/WireImage
Maisie Williams

In Thom Browne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira

In Area

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Evan Mock

In Thom Browne

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Adrien Brody

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ella Emhoff

In Stella McCartney

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
David Byrne

    

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Julia Garner

In Stella McCartney

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dan Levy

In Loewe

John Shearer/WireImage
James Corden & Julia Carey

     

John Shearer/WireImage
Amanda Gorman

In Vera Wang

John Shearer/WireImage
Leon Bridges

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Nicola in Valentino 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet

In Haider Ackermann

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Eva Chen

In Christopher John Rogers

John Shearer/WireImage
Tom Ford

    

John Shearer/WireImage
Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain

In Louis Vuitton

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

