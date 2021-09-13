Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! This Monday

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most fashionable show in New York City.

After much anticipation—and a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus pandemic—the 2021 Met Gala is here with Hollywood's biggest stars ready to show up and show out for a safe and fabulous event.

While the guest list may be smaller to keep up with safety protocols, many of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and red carpet pros are still expected to attend.

For starters, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka are the event's co-chairs, while designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.

This year's theme will be a salute to the evolution of American fashion and celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

In addition, the Met Gala invitation lists the dress code as "American independence." With that in mind, many fashion experts predict lots of American designers, patriotic makeup looks and sparkly sequins.