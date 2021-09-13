Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

From Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello and Lizzo, see what your favorite celebs wore to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 13, 2021 10:06 PMTags
Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most fashionable show in New York City.

After much anticipation—and a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus pandemic—the 2021 Met Gala is here with Hollywood's biggest stars ready to show up and show out for a safe and fabulous event. 

While the guest list may be smaller to keep up with safety protocols, many of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and red carpet pros are still expected to attend.

For starters, Timothée ChalametBillie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka are the event's co-chairs, while designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.

This year's theme will be a salute to the evolution of American fashion and celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

In addition, the Met Gala invitation lists the dress code as "American independence." With that in mind, many fashion experts predict lots of American designers, patriotic makeup looks and sparkly sequins.

Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

Without further ado, it's time to see all your favorite red carpet stars step out for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala. See who sparkled and shined in our massive gallery below, updating throughout the night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Nicola in Valentino 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet

In Haider Ackermann

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Eva Chen

In Christopher John Rogers

John Shearer/WireImage
Tom Ford

    

John Shearer/WireImage
Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain

In Louis Vuitton

John Shearer/WireImage
Bee Shaffer Carrozzini

    

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Anna Wintour

In Oscar de la Renta

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ilana Glazer

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lisa Love

    

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Nia Dennis

In Stella McCartney x Adidas

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Carolyn B. Maloney

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Heron Preston

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Charles Shaffer & Elizabeth Shaffer

Elizabeth in Carolina Herrera    

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adam Mosseri & Monica Mosseri

    

