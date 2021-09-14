Locke & Key Promises Magic and Mayhem in Thrilling Season 2 Teaser

All is not right at Keyhouse Manor.
In this exclusive first look at Locke & Key's second season, Dodge, a shape-shifting demonic entity thanks to the identity key, is more determined than ever to create chaos for the Locke family. For those who need a refresher on the Netflix series, which returns Friday, Oct. 22, the end of season one revealed that Gabe (played by Griffin Gluck), who is a love interest for Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones), is actually one of Dodge's alter-egos.
Don't forget, we first met Dodge as Echo (Laysla De Oliveira). Yet, as the season two footage teases, Dodge will maintain the Gabe persona, proving they'll stop at nothing to acquire all the magical keys from the Lockes.
"This world has so much potential," Dodge as Gabe says. "To be reborn and consumed. To be ruled."
Of course, the Locke family—which also includes mom Nina (Darby Stanchfield), oldest brother Tyler (Connor Jessup) and youngest brother Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)—isn't willing to go down without a fight. Case in point: Young Bode is seen grabbing a sword as tense music swells.
However, Dodge may be a few steps ahead, as the demon makes an ominous looking key. For what? We're not exactly sure.
Dodge also adds, "It's time to finish what I started."
Is that a promise or a threat? Either way, we're both nervous and excited for the Locke family.
And it seems we're not the only ones, as Stanchfield exclusively told E! News, "The Lockes are more savvy, but the magic is more insidious, so season two is more intense!"
Locke & Key also stars Petrice Jones, Bill Heck, Thomas Mitchell Barnett, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, Asha Bromfield, Hallea Jones, Aaron Ashmore, Liyuo Abere, and Brendan Hines.
For a peek at the spooky new season to come, watch the exclusive trailer above.
Locke & Key season two premieres Friday, Oct. 22 on Netflix.