Locke & Key Promises Magic and Mayhem in Thrilling Season 2 Teaser

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

All is not right at Keyhouse Manor.

In this exclusive first look at Locke & Key's second season, Dodge, a shape-shifting demonic entity thanks to the identity key, is more determined than ever to create chaos for the Locke family. For those who need a refresher on the Netflix series, which returns Friday, Oct. 22, the end of season one revealed that Gabe (played by Griffin Gluck), who is a love interest for Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones), is actually one of Dodge's alter-egos.

Don't forget, we first met Dodge as Echo (Laysla De Oliveira). Yet, as the season two footage teases, Dodge will maintain the Gabe persona, proving they'll stop at nothing to acquire all the magical keys from the Lockes.

"This world has so much potential," Dodge as Gabe says. "To be reborn and consumed. To be ruled."

Of course, the Locke family—which also includes mom Nina (Darby Stanchfield), oldest brother Tyler (Connor Jessup) and youngest brother Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)—isn't willing to go down without a fight. Case in point: Young Bode is seen grabbing a sword as tense music swells.