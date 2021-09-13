Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here’s How Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and More A-Listers Are Prepping for the 2021 Met Gala

Serena Williams is getting an assist from daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. as she prepares for the 2021 Met Gala. See how Serena, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and more stars are getting ready.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 13, 2021 8:37 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetKate HudsonMet GalaMindy KalingCelebrities
Nothing like having the Met Gala be your unofficial engagement party.

Just hours before the fashion event of the year, Kate Hudson announced she and longtime boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are engaged. So, how is she prepping for her first red carpet as a bride-to-be? 

On Instagram, Kate shared that she's getting her skin glowing and ready for the cameras with a facial from Ivan Pol, who used Barbara Sturm's Lifting Serum for "that firming glow that doesn't quit," he wrote on Insta. 

The 42-year-old actress, who hasn't been to the Met Gala since 2017, called the process "magic" and said she's "obsessed."

On the day-of the big ball, she started her morning with a walk in New York, before kicking off her glam session with a bottle of Moët & Chandon, customized with her name, of course. 

Marvel hero Simu Liu, who is attending his first-ever Met Gala, shared a shirtless selfie on social media to mark "the big day." As for Serena Williams, the tennis star got her daughter's opinion of her prep process, with Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. saying mom looked like a "monster" with her hydrating face mask.

Keep scrolling to see how Kate, Simu, Serena, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy and more stars are preparing for their sparkling night ahead.  

Instagram
Gabrielle Union
Instagram
Simu Liu
Instagram
Mindy Kaling
Instagram
Karlie Kloss
Instagram
Dan Levy
Instagram
Serena Williams
Instagram
Evan Mock
Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo
Instagram
Lily Aldridge
Instagram
Kate Hudson
Instagram
Whitney Peak

