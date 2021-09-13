Tammy Gets the Worst Birthday Present Ever in Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise": Tammy Gets Bad News On Her Birthday

It's not such a happy birthday this year for Tammy Ly.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant was apparently hoping to celebrate her big day next to her man, Thomas Jacobs, but an exclusive sneak peek reveals that her plans are going awry. As it turns out, Thomas is still pissing off the ladies, as he did on The Bachelorette when he was accused of only wanting to be the Bachelor.

"No matter what happened last night, it doesn't change how I feel about you," Tammy tells him in the clip, referring to his date with Becca Kufrin. "I really like you a lot, and I feel like you are a great fit in my life, and you're my best friend."

He may be her best friend, but she is not his.

"I don't want to steer you on in any way, because that's not who we are," he says. "I had feelings for someone else last night, and I didn't feel guilty about it."

Ouch.