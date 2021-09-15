Every Piece of Parenting Advice Prince Harry Has Lifted From Mom Princess Diana

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

Following in his mom's literal footsteps—Prince Harry traversing through the same landmine-riddled field in Angola that Princess Diana had walked more than two decades earlier—it'd make sense that memories of her would spring to mind.

Though that would also suggest they ever left.

"Being here now 22 years later, trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby ahead of that October 2019 walk, their chat captured for his and wife Meghan Markle's special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, "but everything that I do reminds me of her."

The memories are mostly bad, truthfully, his line of work coming with the same occupational hazards his mom had struggled with after she joined the royal family in the early '80s when she was just 19.

"Being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back," he said referencing his mom's horrific 1997 death in that Parisian tunnel surrounded by paparazzi, "so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best."