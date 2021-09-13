Andy Cohen Shares Dramatic Details About Erika Jayne's "Fascinating" RHOBH Reunion Revelations

Watch : Lisa Rinna Reveals Thoughts on Whether Erika Jayne Knew Anything

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will get answers during the franchise's most explosive reunion yet, thanks to Erika Jayne being an open book.

According to Bravo host Andy Cohen, the "Pretty Mess" author doesn't hold back in discussing her marriage to Tom Girardi, the "widows and orphans" of Tom's legal trouble, his dementia diagnosis, infidelity and money problems. Yeah, there's a lot to unpack.

"The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies," Andy explained about the RHOBH season 11 reunion during his SiriusXM's Radio Andy podcast on Monday, Sept. 13. "I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what's going on."

According to Andy, Erika "answers everything" that fans are dying to know about. "The viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling," he added. "I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything."