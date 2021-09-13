Andy Cohen Shares Dramatic Details About Erika Jayne's "Fascinating" RHOBH Reunion Revelations

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will get answers during the franchise's most explosive reunion yet, thanks to Erika Jayne being an open book.
According to Bravo host Andy Cohen, the "Pretty Mess" author doesn't hold back in discussing her marriage to Tom Girardi, the "widows and orphans" of Tom's legal trouble, his dementia diagnosis, infidelity and money problems. Yeah, there's a lot to unpack.
"The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies," Andy explained about the RHOBH season 11 reunion during his SiriusXM's Radio Andy podcast on Monday, Sept. 13. "I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and then I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what's going on."
According to Andy, Erika "answers everything" that fans are dying to know about. "The viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling," he added. "I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything."
And Andy was quick to point out that "she has not been charged with a crime" despite being sued in civil court.
As for the other Housewives, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley "get into it" and Erika does break down in tears at one point. However, "there were no walk-offs, which I loved," Andy revealed. "Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end, she said, 'You know what, everybody sat here and took it today,' which was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it."
Listen to the full interview segment above for more BTS details about what to expect!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)