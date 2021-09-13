Jeff Bridges Reveals He's in Remission Nearly One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges is sharing a health update with fans after battling cancer for nearly a year.

The Oscar-winning actor, who first opened up about his lymphoma diagnosis last October, announced on Monday, Sept. 13 that his cancer is in remission. Moreover, Jeff, 71, revealed that he's on the road to recovery after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this year, which he said made "cancer look like a piece of cake."

"My cancer is in remission—the 9x12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," The Big Lebowski star wrote on his website.

"My COVID is in the rearview mirror," he added. "Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better...maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement."

Jeff explained that he needed oxygen assistance to walk as he battled COVID-19. But with the help of his physical therapist, Zach Wermers, and his healthcare team he no longer needed it.