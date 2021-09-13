Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kate Beckinsale Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized in Las Vegas

On Friday, Sept. 10, actress Kate Beckinsale was reportedly rushed to a Las Vegas hospital after suffering an injury on set of Prisoner's Daughter.

Kate Beckinsale appears to be on the road to recovery. 

On Friday, Sept. 10, news broke that the 48-year-old actress was recovering from injuries she sustained while in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, who first broke the news and cited sources close to the star, Kate was taken by ambulance to a hospital after throwing out her back. She was reportedly in town working on the new movie, Prisoner's Daughter

Just a few short days late, Kate confirmed she was recently hospitalized. At the same time, she told fans that things are looking up.

"Feeling a lot better," she wrote on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 13. "Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x." 

Soon after her post, the actress received well wishes from many famous friends who were surprised by the news. "Oh my gosh! Friend!" Sarah Silverman shared in the comments section. Andie MacDowell added, "Oh dear I'm just catching up I hope everything's OK." 

The health scare also came just one day after Kate appeared to be in good spirits enjoying Sin City. As she wrote on Instagram, "Oops #Vegas." 

Prisoner's Daughter tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who's struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson. Once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

According to Deadline, Catherine Hardwick will direct the family drama penned by Mark Bacci.

"With Prisoner's Daughter, I want to fully immerse the viewer in Kate's character's intense world as she, her father and her young son try to heal generational family trauma and find a new way forward," Catherine previously teased to the publication. 

E! News reached out to Kate's team for additional comment and did not hear back. 

