Kate Beckinsale Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalized in Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale appears to be on the road to recovery.

On Friday, Sept. 10, news broke that the 48-year-old actress was recovering from injuries she sustained while in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, who first broke the news and cited sources close to the star, Kate was taken by ambulance to a hospital after throwing out her back. She was reportedly in town working on the new movie, Prisoner's Daughter.

Just a few short days late, Kate confirmed she was recently hospitalized. At the same time, she told fans that things are looking up.

"Feeling a lot better," she wrote on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 13. "Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x."

Soon after her post, the actress received well wishes from many famous friends who were surprised by the news. "Oh my gosh! Friend!" Sarah Silverman shared in the comments section. Andie MacDowell added, "Oh dear I'm just catching up I hope everything's OK."