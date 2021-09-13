Watch the Exhilerating First 5 Minutes of NBC's New Show La Brea Now!

Watch : "Ordinary Joe" & "La Brea" Brings the Drama This Fall on NBC

Hole-y moly.

NBC's new, highly-anticipated drama La Brea follows a family ripped apart after a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles.

While those who fall into the hole find themselves in a mysterious primeval world, the survivors above ground fight to understand why and how the sinkhole opened in the first place. At the center of all the chaos is the Harris family, forced to solve the secrets of this unprecedented disaster to find the way back to each other.

Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo and Karina Logue lead the ensemble cast, with La Brea premiering Tuesday, Sept. 28. on NBC. Now, fans can get a sneak peek at the first five minutes of the heart-pounding disaster drama below—including witnessing the traumatic natural (or is it?) disaster of the sinkhole expansion.

During the clip, concrete smashes from an unseen force as cars jut off the road. A skyscraper crumbles to the ground as a mother (Zea) falls into the sinkhole as her daughter Izzy (Zyra) tries to save her. See their heartbreaking farewell in the first five minutes.