Britney SpearsKardashians2021 MTV VMAWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Hear Jerry O'Connell's Hilarious Take on Co-Hosting The Talk

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 13, 2021 7:38 PMTags
TVExclusivesJerry O'ConnellShowsThe TalkDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Jerry O'Connell's Funny Behind-the-Scenes Look at "The Talk"

It's an especially "exciting time" to be Jerry O'Connell!

The beloved actor is taking over co-hosting The Talk following Sharon Osbourne's exit earlier this year, and O'Connell gave an exclusive inside sneak peek at his first day on the job during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 13. From a hand-held camera, O'Connell joked about his faux disappointment at not being the only male Talk lead: anchor Akbar Gbajabiamila also joins for the new season!

"I'm sure you know Akbar. He's amazing," O'Connell explained. "He's been doing this for years, but this is the beginning of his about to be very illustrious career. I'm so happy and stoked to be here with Akbar."

The Star Trek: Lower Decks star added, "But I've also got to give a shoutout to Amanda Kloots. My co-star is going to be on Dancing With the Stars and you're going to win that thing!" 

Plus, fans can expect O'Connell to bring the unexpected. "I'm very afraid to talk about my hairline and what is happening. I'm not talking about any sort of plugs or issues with plugs," he quipped about whether or not certain topics are off-limits.

photos
The Talk Celebrates Halloween 2020

He continued, "Listen, I'm not going to shy away from that question. As a talk show host, there's nothing I hate more than guests who come on and do these zoom from their closets. It's so rude. So I want to bring excitement to the Zoom, Skype, whatever you call them, interviews. We have a new group of hosts. Casts change on shows and we just hope this all works out. We're very optimistic."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As O'Connell concluded, "It's a very exciting time to be on The Talk." 

Watch the full interview above to also hear O'Connell offer his daughters to babysit Morgan Stewart's babies!

The Talk returns for season 12 today, Sept. 13 on CBS. 

Trending Stories

1

Madonna’s Butt Just Kicked Off the 2021 MTV VMAs: See Her Cheeky Look

2

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

3

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

4

You Just Have to See Lil Nas X's MTV VMAs Outfit

5
Breaking

Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Latest News

Serena Williams' Daughter Thinks She's "a Monster" in Met Gala Glam

Exclusive

Tammy Has a Bad Birthday in Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek

How Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and More Are Prepping for the Met Gala

Breaking

Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Update!

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Found After Reported Missing

Andy Cohen Shares Details on Erika Jayne's RHOBH Reunion Drama

Exclusive

Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey React to Britney Spears Engagement